Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.27

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.27 ($0.26) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,845.50 ($22.75) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. The company has a market capitalization of £17.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,854 ($22.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,639.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,641.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,951 ($24.05).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

