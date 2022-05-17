IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.22.

IMV stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $79.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). IMV had a negative return on equity of 145.26% and a negative net margin of 19,535.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IMV will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IMV by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of IMV by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IMV by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

