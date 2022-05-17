Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) vs. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Head to Head Review

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and Ameris Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $214.72 million 1.87 $62.90 million $2.71 7.06 Ameris Bancorp $1.07 billion 2.76 $376.91 million $4.79 8.86

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameris Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Independent Bank pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Independent Bank and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ameris Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.28%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 28.08% 15.18% 1.27% Ameris Bancorp 31.99% 11.20% 1.43%

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Independent Bank on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 59 branches, two drive-thru facilities, and seven loan production offices in Michigan; and two loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. In addition, it originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. The company operates 165 full service domestic banking offices and 35 mortgage and loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

