Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Indiva from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDVAF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,248. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Indiva has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.44.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

