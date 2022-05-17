Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given New €23.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €24.50 ($25.52) to €23.50 ($24.48) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($35.42) to €31.00 ($32.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($29.17) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

