Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

IEA opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 114.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 243,580 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,750,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

