Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Ingevity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.