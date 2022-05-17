Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,800 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 802,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

IMKTA stock opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.51. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,961,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 80,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 75,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 26.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

