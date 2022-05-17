Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of IPHA opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares during the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

