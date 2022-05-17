Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$23.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INE shares. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.89 and a 1 year high of C$23.09.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.93%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 1,520 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

