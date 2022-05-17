Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS IVREF remained flat at $$5.86 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

