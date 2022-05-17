Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 944,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 761,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,888.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IPXHF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071. Inpex has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.