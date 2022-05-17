Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 944,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 761,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,888.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IPXHF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071. Inpex has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.
Inpex Company Profile (Get Rating)
