Insider Buying: Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Acquires 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Rating) insider Brett Blundy purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,120,000.00 ($3,580,419.58).

Brett Blundy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Brett Blundy purchased 586,245 shares of Accent Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.26 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$740,427.44 ($517,781.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, PIVOT, Stylerunner, Glue Store, and Autry.

