Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) Director Daniel Shribman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 371,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,573.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALTG shares. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

