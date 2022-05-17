Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $701,205,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,537 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.