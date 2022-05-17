Insider Buying: Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) CMO Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) CMO Jennifer E. Porter purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 406,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,367.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.47.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

