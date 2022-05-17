Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys 1,176 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,660 ($20.46) per share, with a total value of £19,521.60 ($24,065.09).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Michael Tobin purchased 3,067 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($19.35) per share, for a total transaction of £48,151.90 ($59,358.85).

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Tobin purchased 815 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,830 ($22.56) per share, for a total transaction of £14,914.50 ($18,385.72).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michael Tobin purchased 802 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($22.99) per share, with a total value of £14,957.30 ($18,438.49).

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Tobin acquired 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($23.05) per share, with a total value of £9,967.10 ($12,286.86).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,890 ($23.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.40 ($12,255.18).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($23.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.80 ($12,190.34).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin acquired 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,770 ($21.82) per share, for a total transaction of £14,779.50 ($18,219.30).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Tobin acquired 542 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($22.44) per share, with a total value of £9,864.40 ($12,160.26).

Shares of Audioboom Group stock traded down GBX 80 ($0.99) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,650 ($20.34). 63,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,895. Audioboom Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £267.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,951.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,613.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

