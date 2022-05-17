Insider Buying: Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) EVP Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Young purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 548,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,202. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ BTTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 7,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.40.
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
About Better Choice (Get Rating)
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
