Insider Buying: Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) EVP Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Young purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 548,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,202. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BTTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 7,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 977,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 352,213 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 1,366.9% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,872,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,696 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 5.3% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 529,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 117.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Better Choice (Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.