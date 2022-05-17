Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases 55 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £120.45 ($148.48).
Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Patrick McMahon bought 63 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £124.11 ($153.00).
CCR traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 213.20 ($2.63). 3,125,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,897. C&C Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £837.64 million and a P/E ratio of -13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.10.
About C&C Group (Get Rating)
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.
