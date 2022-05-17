Insider Buying: Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director Jonathon Gay acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $20,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,989.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 1,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,525. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Clene by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.