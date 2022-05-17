Insider Buying: Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director Jonathon Gay acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $20,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,989.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 1,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,525. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.37.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clene (CLNN)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.