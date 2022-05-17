Insider Buying: E79 Gold Mines Limited (ASX:E79) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

E79 Gold Mines Limited (ASX:E79 – Get Rating) insider Peter Ironside acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,100.00 ($10,559.44).

Get E79 Gold Mines alerts:

About E79 Gold Mines (Get Rating)

E79 Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on holding two projects with tenements covering approximately 683 square kilometers of prospective ground in two proven gold producing greenstone belts in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Zamanco Minerals Limited and changed its name to E79 Gold Mines Limited in July 2021.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for E79 Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E79 Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.