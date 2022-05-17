Insider Buying: F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) Director Frank C. Mencini purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $11,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,097 shares in the company, valued at $906,706.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 102,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,088. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

