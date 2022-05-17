Insider Buying: First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Buys 587 Shares of Stock

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 587 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,837.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $661,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Scott Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Richard Scott Johnson acquired 4,413 shares of First Community Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,018.61.

FCBC traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,146. The company has a market capitalization of $459.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. Research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

FCBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $437,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

