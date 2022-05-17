Insider Buying: GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$221,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$221,000.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GCM Mining alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.44 per share, with a total value of C$272,060.00.

TSE:GCM opened at C$4.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.40. GCM Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.13 and a 52-week high of C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of C$429.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. GCM Mining’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GCM shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.04 target price (up previously from C$9.17) on shares of GCM Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

About GCM Mining (Get Rating)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.