Insider Buying: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $789,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Robert Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Mark Robert Patterson bought 7,000 shares of HomeStreet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $270,060.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $724.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HomeStreet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 49.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 6.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

