Insider Buying: Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $122,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRZN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 6,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,068. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $295.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.5% in the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

