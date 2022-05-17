Insider Buying: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Acquires 13,340 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director James K. Price purchased 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,849.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,019,563 shares in the company, valued at $38,203,025.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.33.
Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
