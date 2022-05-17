Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys 18 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Luke Jensen acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £145.98 ($179.96).

LON OCDO traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 800 ($9.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,561. The stock has a market cap of £6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -26.48. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,105 ($25.95). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,064.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,384.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCDO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,550 ($19.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.96) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,365 ($29.15).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

