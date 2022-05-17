Insider Buying: SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) CEO John P. Campi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SKYX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. 555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,859. SQL Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SQL Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SQL Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SQL Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SQL Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000.

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

