Insider Buying: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 5,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,003.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SMP traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.04. 1,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

