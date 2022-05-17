Insider Buying: The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Elizabeth Scripps bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $18,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,756.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elizabeth Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Elizabeth Scripps purchased 900 shares of E.W. Scripps stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $18,585.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Elizabeth Scripps acquired 900 shares of E.W. Scripps stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $20,475.00.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. 2,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 58.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Huber Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

