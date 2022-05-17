Insider Buying: Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) COO Acquires 18,844 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) COO Darrel Harris acquired 18,844 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $74,433.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of YELL opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. Yellow Co. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $15.24.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.
Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yellow (YELL)
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.