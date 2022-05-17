Insider Buying: Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) COO Acquires 18,844 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) COO Darrel Harris acquired 18,844 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $74,433.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of YELL opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. Yellow Co. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

