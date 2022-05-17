Insider Buying: Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Buys 53,150 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 53,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $203,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $176.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.09.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Yellow in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Yellow in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Yellow in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Yellow by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

