Insider Buying: Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Buys 53,150 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 53,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $203,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ YELL opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $176.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.09.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Yellow Company Profile
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
