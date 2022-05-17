Insider Selling: Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Director Sells 44,643 Shares of Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 million, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.61. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 36.0% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter valued at $1,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Assertio by 118.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

