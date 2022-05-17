Insider Selling: Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Director Sells 44,643 Shares of Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 million, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.61. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.52.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
