Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) CEO Sells 7,080 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 7,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $584,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,364. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $86.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BancFirst by 132.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BancFirst by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,343,000 after buying an additional 58,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 179.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 63.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

