Insider Selling: California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CWT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

