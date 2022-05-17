Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $12,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CPSI traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,454. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $482.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

