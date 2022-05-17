Insider Selling: Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:DCO opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 15,364.3% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

