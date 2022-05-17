Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 80,761 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92.

On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95.

On Friday, April 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $48,352,634.88.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70.

On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $46,627,368.15.

On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total transaction of $5,876,052.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.99. 23,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.01 and its 200 day moving average is $266.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $193.11 and a one year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

