Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 16,750 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total value of C$237,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,135 shares in the company, valued at C$1,234,702.95.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Todd Burdick bought 2,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,582.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Todd Burdick sold 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.26, for a total value of C$20,520.00.

PEY traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 424,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,371. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.19. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.25 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 EPS for the current year.

PEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

