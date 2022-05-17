Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells 23,333 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

