Insider Selling: Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Director Sells 54,400 Shares of Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total transaction of C$673,874.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,123,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,912,710.11.

TSE SDE traded up C$0.51 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 304,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,505. Spartan Delta Corp. has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.22.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.1199999 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SDE shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

