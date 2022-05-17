Insider Selling: Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Director Sells 54,400 Shares of Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total transaction of C$673,874.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,123,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,912,710.11.
TSE SDE traded up C$0.51 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 304,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,505. Spartan Delta Corp. has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.22.
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.1199999 EPS for the current year.
Spartan Delta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
