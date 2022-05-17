Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 75,960 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $3,679,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,590,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,461,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 153,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in XPEL by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 65,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

