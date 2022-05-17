Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) to announce ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 93,652 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 21.9% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,983,000 after purchasing an additional 236,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 12.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 343,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 38,214 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

