Installed Building Products (IBP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2022 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $100.00.

5/6/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $124.00 to $108.00.

5/4/2022 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

4/27/2022 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

4/20/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

4/13/2022 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

4/12/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Installed Building Products is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Installed Building Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

3/21/2022 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

3/18/2022 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Shares of IBP stock opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.96. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Installed Building Products Inc alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.