Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Down 17.8% in April

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,800 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 904,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 15.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,266,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $1,655,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $91.85. 8,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $75.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

