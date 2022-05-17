Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. Intapp has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 60.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth $6,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

