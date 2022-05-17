Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.28. Integer has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Integer will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Integer by 56.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Integer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,893,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

