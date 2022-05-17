Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.
Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.28. Integer has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Integer by 56.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Integer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,893,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
