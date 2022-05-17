Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

IART has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

IART stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after buying an additional 1,061,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $156,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

