Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 124,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 982,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ IMTE traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. 10,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Integrated Media Technology has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.41% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Hong Kong, China, Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company focuses on the marketing and sale of autostereoscopic display (ASD) products; ASD technology displays and marvel3DPro super-workstations; lenticular hardware and switchable lenticular hardware products; ASD digital signage displays; switchable glass products; Internet of Things products; and nano-coating plated air filters.

